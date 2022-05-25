Farah Khan shares quirky video on Karan Johar's birthday, asks 'do you want to come out of closet?'

Karan Johar/Instagram

As Bollywood producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar turned 50 on Wednesday, his close friend Farah Khan wished him in a quirky fashion.

Karan hosted a midnight birthday party at his residence, which also saw Farah in attendance along with others.

Sharing a video from KJo's walk-in closet, Farah gave fans a glimpse of what constitutes Karan's choice of clothing. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar? most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have. PS - apologise for the number of times I said 'Oh My God'(sic)."

In the video, she can be heard saying, "Oh my God! We are in Karan Johar's wardrobe and look who is in the closet!" Farah said before panning the camera towards KJo.

When Karan asked Farah if she wanted to come into his closet, the choreographer-director responded, "Do you want to come out of your closet?" To this, Karan, indirectly referring to his sexual orientation, replied, "Been there, done that."

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Kareena shared an old photograph posing with Karan on Instagram. In the image, the two seem to be trying to pout.

Taking a dig at their own pout game, Kareena captioned the image: "I don't know are we pouting? sucking our cheeks in well what the hell.. it`s us you and me me and you..forevera love like no other. Let's dance tonite like never before acause it's my sweethearts birthday Happy 50 @karanjohar No one like you."



Check out the photo below:



Almost the entire Bollywood flocked to social media to send in their best wishes to the birthday boy, who commands huge power and respect from the film fraternity members.

Karan is best known for directing Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. His Dharma Productions label has been responsible for many hits such as Raazi, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Shershaah, and Gehraiyaan. He is getting ready to release JugJugg Jeeyo next month. He is also working as a producer on major films such as Brahmastra and Liger.

(With input from Agencies)