Esha Gupta shares HOT, drool-worthy photos in brown bikini, sends internet into a tizzy

Several Bollywood divas are known for setting the internet on fire with their hot figures and bikini photos. On Tuesday (August 24), actress Esha Gupta broke the internet after she uploaded photos of hers in a brown bikini.

In the pictures, Esha cold be seen standing in a balcony with tropical palm trees in the background. The actress made sultry poses as she flaunted her sexy and toned figure. Esha got clicked in her left profile for the snaps.

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, celebrity Raja Kumari commented, “Holy God,” while model Pia Trivedi wrote “Babe wow (fire emoji). Fans also showered Esha with love and praises. “Looking so hot,” wrote one user while another commented, “Ooo pataka.” A third user wrote, "Damn….. you are fine as hell,” while a fourth user commented, “Superb pics.”

Esha is an ardent follower of veganism. She has spoken multiple times about the need to spread awareness regarding a plant-based diet rather than kill animals for food.

"I had some tests done in 2013-2014 and found out I was highly lactose intolerant. I would always either throw up or have a bad stomach every time I had milk. So, I gave up milk, curd, and cheese," Esha had said earlier.

Esha said she completely turned vegan after watching a docu-drama highlighting the environmental impact of food habits. "It was around 2017 when I decided to go completely vegan when I came to know about the environmental impact, after watching a documentary called `Cowspiracy`. I come from Uttar Prasdesh and never knew what food tasted like without ghee. But it started with a health-conscious practice followed by becoming a hard-core vegan when I gained knowledge about eating plant-based food rather than killing animals."

Former Miss India International Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with ‘Jannat 2’ opposite Emraan Hashmi. She has worked in several films such as ‘Total Dhamaal’, ‘Rustom’ and ‘Commando 2’.