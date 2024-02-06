When Esha Deol said husband Bharat Takhtani was 'cranky and irritated' with her: 'I wasn’t giving him...'

Twitter
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have announced their separation after 11 years of their marriage. Read on to know why did Esha Deol say that her businessman husband Bharat Takhtani felt "neglected" in their marriage.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 09:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol and her husband Bharat Takhtani, who had tied the knot in 2012, are headed for separation after 11 years of their marriage as the couple issued a joint statement on Tuesday confirming the same. The two of them said that they had "mutually and amicably" made this decision in their statement. 

The actress and the businessman are parents to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. Esha had penned a book titled Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another in 2020. In her parenting book, she had written that she noticed that Bharat was "cranky and irritated" with her as he felt "neglected" after the birth of their second daughter.

Esha wrote in her book, "After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected. And I immediately noticed the error of my ways. I remembered the times when Bharat had asked me for a new toothbrush, and it had slipped my mind, or when his shirts hadn’t been pressed or when I sent him off to work without bothering to check what he’d been given for lunch."

"He’s a man of very few needs, and if I couldn’t look after him, there was something wrong. I quickly made sure to rectify it. Bharat is different; he tells me directly, to my face, if he senses a problem. But there may be men who are not so forthcoming. It falls on you to keep the romance alive. I figured that I hadn’t gone out for date nights or a movie with him in a while. So I decided to step out of my tracks, loosen my bun, wear a nice dress and go out with him on the weekends", the Dhoom actress further added.

Meanwhile, in their joint statement issued to Delhi Times, Esha and Bharat said, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

READ | Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his own daughters to...'

 

