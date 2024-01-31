Twitter
Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

Bigg Boss 11 contestant alleges friend raped her, police begins investigation after she files FIR

Why Pursue an MS in Machine Learning: Uncovering the Benefits

7 Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi (Fees, Contact, Location & Other Info)

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

Bollywood

Dharmendra holds Iranian dancer close to him in throwback photo, Reddit says 'but he wouldn't allow his daughters to...'

Check out the viral old photo in which Dharmendra is seen with an Iranian dancer on the sets of the 1974 film International Crook. The veteran superstar will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which releases on February 9.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

An old photo of the veteran superstar Dharmendra is going viral on social media in which he is holding an Iranian dancer close to him. The photo is from the Bollywood film International Crook, which was released in 1974 and also starred Feroz Khan and Saira Banu in the lead roles.

The picture was shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip a few days ago this week and has been trending on the internet since then. It has invited harsh reactions from the netizens, who are criticising Dharmendra. One of them wrote, "And then he wouldn't allow his own daughters to wear sleeveless tops or shorts back at home", another suuported them and added, "This is exactly why. Because he is the kind of man he doesn’t want his daughters to attract. Screams insecurity."

In the popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol had talked about Dharmendra's orthodox thought process. She had shared, "We are not allowed to go out that often. Mama’s there so we manage to go out for sports. We had to go for state level outside Bombay, he said no, I didn’t go. He doesn’t like us wearing sleeveless tops and short pants. Whenever he comes home, we wear trousers or salwar kameez."

Not "Giving moral support?" media was so messy back then lmao
byu/jujubeslova inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra was last seen romancing Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. Their kiss became one of the most talked about scenes in 2023. The 88-year-old actor will be seen next in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film releases in cinemas on February 9.

READ | When Hema Malini revealed why she never met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur: 'I didn't want to disturb...'

 

