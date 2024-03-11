Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

The historical drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, headlined by Sara Ali Khan and produced by Karan Johar, starts streaming on Prime Video on March 21.

On Monday, March 11, the streaming platform Prime Video unveiled the first look of Emraan Hashmi as the Indian independence activist Ram Manohar Lohia from its upcoming historical drama film Ae Watan Mere Watan. "channelling the fearless voice of independence!", was the caption that the OTT giant used along with sharing the actor's look on its social media handles.

As soon as Emraan's first look was unveiled in a khadi jacket and a Nehru cap, netizens shared their amusing reactions. Several of the comments read, "Bhai sahab, yeh kis line mein aa gaye aap?", referencing the popular meme from Akshay Kumar, Nata Patekar, Anil Kapoor-starrer cult comedy Welcome.

"This is not the avatar I ever imagined Emraan Hashmi to be in", wrote another netizen. Some other comments were, "This is unimaginabe, will he be kissing all the Britishers and make them go away from India?" and "Wow, 2000s kid in me can't digest this version of Emraan", referencing his serial kisser image from his 2000s Hindi films.

Coming back to Ae Watan Mere Watan, Emraan plays the special guest appearance in the film headlined by Sara Ali Khan, who portrays the freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Apart from Sara, the historical drama also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Scheduled to release on Prime Video on March 21, the upcoming film is directed by Kannan Iyer. Iyer is making his comeback after 11 years as his last film, which was also his directorial debut, was the supernatural thriller Ek Thi Daayan in 2013. A Dharmatic Entertainment production, Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.



