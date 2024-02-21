Twitter
Entertainment

Emraan Hashmi to play villain in Farhan Akhtar's Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani-starrer Don 3? Actor says...

There had been reports that Emraan Hashmi will play the main antagonist in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. Read what the actor has to say about the same.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, the action thriller Don 3 is one of the most awaited films as audiences can't wait to watch how Ranveer matches up to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have earlier played Don. Recently, there were reports that Emraan Hashmi will play the main antagonist in Don 3.

On Wednesday, February 21, Emraan tookit upon himself to deny such reports as he stated that he was never offered the Farhan Akhtar directorial. Emraan took it to his Instagram Stories and posted a note that read, "For the fans and journalists that are asking. I was never a part of Don 3. Was never offered the movie."

Emraan was most recently seen playing the antagonist Aatish Rehman in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, which was released in November 2023. The actor was praised for his performance in the Maneesh Sharma directorial, which was the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Coming back to the Don franchise, it was in August last year when Farhan Akhtar announced Don 3 in a slick promo with Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the stylish criminal. Earlier this week, Kiara Advani was announced as the leading lady in the threequel replacing Priyanka Chopra, who played the cop in Farhan's first two films in the reboot.

The original Don starred Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role and was released in 1978. 28 years later in 2006, Farhan Akhtar rebooted the franchise with Don: The Chase Begins Again starring Shah Rukh Khan, and also made a sequel Don 2: The King Is Back in 2011. Slated to release in 2025, Don 3 will mark Farhan's return to direction after 14 years as his last directed film was the second part of the crime thriller franchise.

READ | Showtime trailer: Film producer Emraan Hashmi goes up against outsider Mahima Makwana in Karan Johar's show on nepotism

 

