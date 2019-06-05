Trending#

Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, celebs wish everyone Eid Mubarak

From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages and wished everyone Eid Mubarak.


Written By

Updated: Jun 5, 2019, 01:20 PM IST

It's the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid-ul-Fitr and people around the world are celebrating this auspicious occasion. The festival is celebrated by breaking their month-long fast and relishing delicacies with their friends and family. People meet and greet their closed ones during the festival and a day before that, they light up the streets and welcome the beautiful crescent moon. Even on social media pages, people are pouring in their wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Like common people, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media pages to wish their fans on this holy festival. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Preity G Zinta and others have wished beautifully on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid Mubarak 

#eidmubarak to all....love and light forever.....

#EidMubarak :)

आप सबको चाँद मुबारक 

Here's wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak!