Eid-ul-Fitr 2019: From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, celebs wish everyone Eid Mubarak
From Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media pages and wished everyone Eid Mubarak.
It's the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid-ul-Fitr and people around the world are celebrating this auspicious occasion. The festival is celebrated by breaking their month-long fast and relishing delicacies with their friends and family. People meet and greet their closed ones during the festival and a day before that, they light up the streets and welcome the beautiful crescent moon. Even on social media pages, people are pouring in their wishes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Like common people, Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media pages to wish their fans on this holy festival. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor to Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, Preity G Zinta and others have wished beautifully on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Check it out below:
#EidMubarak to all my friends who celebrate it. May your lives be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. #Ting #ईदमुबारक #EidUlFitr— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 5, 2019
Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 5, 2019
Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak. Peace, love and light.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 4, 2019
To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 5, 2019
#EidMubarak to everyone!!! Let’s always do our best to spread love, unity, happiness, understanding and all things wonderful. Lots of love— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2019
#EidMubarak to each and everyone, may the festivities bring about light & happiness in your lives.. Have a good one with your friends and family!— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 5, 2019
May this holy day of Eid be a source of blessing, joy and happiness! #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/fqmjUJNgvs— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 5, 2019
#EidMubarak !!!! Hope you all are celebrating the day of sharing love, being thankful and eating biryani! haha pic.twitter.com/FdRuFgB1hy— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 5, 2019
Eid Mubarak!!
Love and peace to all— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 5, 2019
Eid Mubarak chand mubarak.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 5, 2019
A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on
#eidmubarak to all....love and light forever.....
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar) on
A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on
Here's wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak!