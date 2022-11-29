Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn starrer continues to race ahead from Varun Dhawan's Bhediya

Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna starrer crime-thriller Drishyam 2 is all set to cross the 150-crore mark on Tuesday, and the film continues to dominate the box office, despite Varun Dhawan's creature comedy Bhediya.

On its second week, 11th day, Drishyam 2 continued staying ahead of Bhediya, and the film collected Rs 5.44 crores. Till now, Drishyam 2 has minted Rs 149.34 crores at the Indian box office. Taran Adarsh has shared the updated box office collection on his social media, and wrote, "#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz."

Here's the tweet

When it comes to comparison, Drishyam earned 5.44 crores, whereas Bhediya collected around 3.85 crores. Bhediya is also performing decently at the box office. But it is facing stiff competition from Drishyam 2. Until, two major releases in December, Avatar 2 (December 16) and Cirkus (December 23), Bhediya and Drishyam 2 will enjoy their theatrical run. On December 2, Ayushmann Khuraana's An Action Hero will also release, but it doesn't seem like a major competition to these films.

Yesterday, Varun and Ajay congratulated each other for their films bringing back audience into cinemas. Dhawan made a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai to watch his film with his fans. He shared a photo on his Twitter account in which his fans gathered around him to take selfies with him. "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk", the October star captioned his tweet.

Replying to him, the Tanhaji actor called Varun a 'rockstar' and tweeted, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel-good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar". Their camaraderie has won over the internet.