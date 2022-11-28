Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn celebrate success of their films, Drishyam 2 star calls Bhediya actor 'rockstar'

Drishyam 2-Bhediya/File photos

It has been an amazing weekend for the Hindi film industry as both the films Drishyam 2 and Bhediya have emerged successful at the ticket windows earning a combined total of Rs 67.79 crore at the box office with the Ajay Devgn starrer raking in Rs 39.24 crore and the Varun Dhawan starrer minting Rs 28.55 crore in the last three days.

Varun made a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai to watch his film with his fans. He shared a photo on his Twitter account in which his fans gathered around him to take selfies with him. "#bhediya has given me so much love it feels amazing to to see Soo many people coming to the theatres. A special Sunday as #Dhrishyam2 and #Bhediya give a lot of happiness to all cinema lovers congratulations @ajaydevgn sir and @AbhishekPathakk", the October star captioned his tweet.

Replying to him, the Tanhaji actor called Varun a 'rockstar' and tweeted, "Hey @Varun_dvn I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel-good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar". Their camaraderie has won over the internet.

For Varun, Bhediya is his second theatrical release of the year after the family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor was released in June earlier this year. Produced by Karan Johar, the film did a decent business of around Rs 85 crore at the domestic box office.

Drishyam 2 is Ajay's third theatrical release in 2022 after two box office failures in the form of Runway 34 and Thank God. He made powerful cameo appearances in two successful films earlier this year, namely RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also made his OTT debut this year with psychological crime thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.