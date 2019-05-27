Double bonanza for Ayushmann Khurrana fans! 'Bala' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' slated to release in November
Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be on a roll! The actor is currently playing interesting roles - a 'Dreamgirl' in Googly, cop in Article 15, a quirky character in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.
The makers of Bala have now unveiled the release date of the film. The movie, directed by Stree famed director Amar Kaushik, is slated to release in theatres on November 22.Interestingly, his other movie Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is also scheduled for November release.
Mark your calendars kyunki #Bala aa raha hai! See you in theatres on 22nd November, 2019!#DineshVijan @amarkaushik @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar @saurabhshukla_s @jaavedjaaferi #SeemaPahwa @MaddockFilms @jiocinema pic.twitter.com/V69a2JuPlw— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) May 27, 2019
Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Bala went on floors in the first week of May. The team has now headed to Kanpur for their next schedule. The movie is about a man dealing with premature balding and a woman (played by Bhumi Pednekar) who is a dark-complexioned girl in a society obsessed with fair skin tone.
Interestingly this is not the first time when Ayushmann Khurrana film is releasing in the same month. It happened last year in October when his superhit movies Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun released in theatres. Prior to that, Bareilly Ki Barfi hit the theatres two weeks within Shubh Mangal Saavdhan release.