Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

Sunny Deol shared the teaser of his son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono with fans.

\Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the romantic film Dono. The makers of the film released the teaser of the film and fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s looks.

On Tuesday, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of his son’s debut film titled Dono. He wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!”

In the teaser, Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon can be seen talking about the fear of being rejected near the sea. The teaser shows a sweet love story brewing between two strangers who came to attend their friends’ wedding. The film marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya.

Netizens also shared their excitement about the teaser and praised Rajveer Deol’s looks. One of the comments read, “just amazing.” Another wrote, “the way he is walking is unique.” Another wrote, “All the best to Rajveer, its refreshing.” Another wrote, “its just beautiful.” Another commented, “amazing background music, looks promising.”

Helmed by Avnish S. Barjatya, the movie stars two debutants, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios, is slated to release soon in theatres. The film is a romantic drama revolving around the love story of two strangers.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s fans who wished Rajveer Deol all the luck for his upcoming debut film, also expressed their excitement about Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles and is scheduled to release on August 11 in theatres. The movie is a direct sequel to 2001 hit Gadar and in the sequel, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will cross the border to save his son Charanjeet and bring him home from Pakistan. The songs and teaser of the film has already created a huge buzz among the audience.

