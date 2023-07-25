Headlines

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

Meet Muskan Dagar, DU graduate who used to study 12 hours daily, cracked UPSC without coaching, bagged AIR 72

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

Sunny Deol shared the teaser of his son Rajveer Deol's debut film Dono with fans.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

\Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the romantic film Dono. The makers of the film released the teaser of the film and fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s looks. 

On Tuesday, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of his son’s debut film titled Dono. He wrote, “Welcoming back the innocence of love with two strangers who have one destination. A new journey unfolds in cinemas soon!” 

In the teaser, Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Dhillon can be seen talking about the fear of being rejected near the sea. The teaser shows a sweet love story brewing between two strangers who came to attend their friends’ wedding. The film marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish S. Barjatya. 

Netizens also shared their excitement about the teaser and praised Rajveer Deol’s looks. One of the comments read, “just amazing.” Another wrote, “the way he is walking is unique.” Another wrote, “All the best to Rajveer, its refreshing.” Another wrote, “its just beautiful.” Another commented, “amazing background music, looks promising.” 

Helmed by Avnish S. Barjatya, the movie stars two debutants, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Jio Studios, is slated to release soon in theatres. The film is a romantic drama revolving around the love story of two strangers. 

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s fans who wished Rajveer Deol all the luck for his upcoming debut film, also expressed their excitement about Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2. The movie also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in key roles and is scheduled to release on August 11 in theatres. The movie is a direct sequel to 2001 hit Gadar and in the sequel, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh will cross the border to save his son Charanjeet and bring him home from Pakistan. The songs and teaser of the film has already created a huge buzz among the audience.

Read Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: 2-day event at War Memorial in Ladakh to begin today; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend

'There won't be any movement towards peace in Manipur till...': Congress

NDA vs INDIA over Manipur violence: Fiery Parliament session as Opposition fires attacks on Centre

Weather update: Light rains lash parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD issues orange, red alert for 7 states; check forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE