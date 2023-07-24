Headlines

Bollywood

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash: Here is what Sunny Deol has to say

Sunny Deol-led Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2 are slated to be released in the cinema halls on the same day – August 11 this year.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

While movie buffs are looking forward to the exciting Bollywood lineup, two films that stand at the top of the list are Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God 2. Both these films will be released in the cinema halls on the same day – August 11. During a recent media interaction, Sunny Deol opened up about the much-anticipated box office clash. The actor remembered how his 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha locked horns with Aamir Khan's Lagaan at the ticket counters. 

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash

Sunny Deol was quoted saying during the interview that he fails to understand why people compare films when there is no comparison between them. He added that a good film should not be compared with others, "Gadar did ₹100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it."

About Gadar 2

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 will feature Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, Rohit Choudhary, Gaurav Chopra, and Rumi Khan in prominent roles. While Shaktimaan Talwar has penned the story for the sequel, Mithoon has scored the songs for Gadar 2. Najeeb Khan has cranked the camera for the flick, whereas Ashfaque Makrani and Sanjay Sankla are the head of the editing department.

About OMG 2

Now, shifting our focus to Oh My God 2, the sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy has been helmed by Amit Rasi. Going by the previews of the drama, Akshay Kumar will be seen doing a character inspired by Lord Shiva, while Pankaj Tripathi will play a devotee of Shiva, Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Additionally, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Govind Namdev will also essay key characters in the movie.

