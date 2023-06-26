The wife of this Bollywood superstar belongs to Royal British Family, her real name is…

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol prefers to maintain a private life and not many things are known about his wife Pooja Deol. It is interesting to note that Sunny Deol got married to Pooja Deol around 40 years ago around the release of his debut film Betab (1983). Sunny Deol made his debut opposite Amrita Singh in Betaab.

Sunny Deol, however, did not reveal to the world about his marriage for “many years" and was once reportedly dating Amrita Singh. But Sunny Deol faced an awkward situation when a magazine published pictures of his secret wedding with Pooja Deol.

According to reports, Pooja Deol belongs to a Royal British family. Interestingly, Pooja Deol’s real name is Lynda Deol. She was born on September 21, 1957, to Krishan Dev Mahal and June Sarah Mahal, who is a Britisher.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Pooja Deol’s mother June Sarah belongs to the British Royal family. She worked as a secretary at Tudor Holdings Limited and Sunny SuperSounds Limited. Pooja Deol changed her name after her secret wedding with Sunny Deol.

Pooja Deol preferred to continue residing in London even after the marriage and gave birth to the couple’s first child Karan. Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol have another son named Rajvir Singh Deol.

Few days ago, Sunny and Pooja’s son Karan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, at an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.