Doctor G trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana as male gynaecologist Dr. Uday Gupta promises hilarious entertainer

Set to release in theatres on October 14, Doctor G also stars Shefali Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.

After unveiling the intriguing poster of his upcoming film Doctor G a day earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana has now shared the trailer of the medical campus comedy-drama. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Junglee Pictures, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in leading roles.

Ayushmann played a male gynaecologist Dr. Uday Gupta in Doctor G whose trailer he shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, September 20, with the caption, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022".

The trailer promises a hilarious entertainer that promises to take the audiences through an interesting and fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns into a gynaecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women. With a plot of how a man navigates his way into a woman’s world, this high-on-comedy drama highlights a riveting subject in a light-hearted manner.

Known for his portrayal of unique roles and bringing us riveting stories through the course of his career, Ayushmann, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's political thriller Anek earlier this year, has once again in his true fashion taken on another topic with his signature brand of impactful comedy that promises to spark conversations.

Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Doctor G features three female terrific performers in the form of Shefali Shah who plays the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior, and Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama slated to release in theatres on October 14.



The film will clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer an espionage action thriller Code Name: Tiranga. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles.