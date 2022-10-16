Search icon
Doctor G box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer estimated to earn Rs 5.25 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's Doctor G is anticipated to grow and bring in Rs. 5.25 crore on day 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Doctor G

The medical campus comedy-drama, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, was released in theatres on October 14 to mixed reviews. While one section of the audience called it a hilarious ride, the other half did not find it very intriguing. 

The movie is off to a respectable start at the box office, and according to early estimates, Doctor G brought in Rs 3.5 crore on its first day.  The social comedy, in which Ayushmann portrays a male gynaecology student and Rakul plays his senior, was predicted to gross in roughly Rs 2.5 crore at the box office, according to Pinkvilla.  It is anticipated to increase and bring in Rs. 5.25 crore on day 2. 

Talking about the same, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#DoctorG grows on Saturday.. From ₹ 3.87 Crs on Friday to ₹ 5.25 Crs on Saturday.. Early Estimates.. All-India Nett..” 

According to Hindustan Times, talking about the film, director Anubhuti Kashyap said in a statement, “Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world. Ayushmann Khurrana has done an amazing job essaying the role of Doctor Uday Gupta. He along with Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh has brought so much to their individual roles that can make one relate to these characters and situations. The film addresses gender stereotypes in his personal and professional life enveloped in comedy and is something that will appeal to young-India.” 

READ: Doctor G Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy-drama gets a thumbs up from moviegoers

Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Doctor G features three female terrific performers in the form of Shefali Shah who plays the coordinator of the medical college, Rakul Preet Singh who plays his senior, and Sheeba Chaddha who plays his mother in the comedy-drama slated to release in theatres on October 14. 

The film will clash at the box office with Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu starrer an espionage action thriller Code Name: Tiranga. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty in pivotal roles. 

 

 

