DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor wins the Women Achievers Award for Entertainment Personality of the Year

Television, Movie director and producer Ekta Kapoor wins the Entertainment Personality of the Year award at DNA Women Achievers' Award 2023

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Ekta Kapoor, creative head of Balaji Telefilms and one of the most famous directors and producers, who is truly an inspiration for all the women out there, won the award for Entertainment Personality of the Year at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2023.

Ekta Kapoor started her career at a young age as her father Jitender Kapoor advised her to make a choice between marriage and career and she left everything to pursue her career. She started at the age of 17 and has never stopped since then to walk on the road to success. Her first attempt to launch her career in Film and advertising with Kailash Surendranath failed but that didn’t stop her, she then started her commercial television production Balaji Telefilms with some help from her father. Finally, she produced one of her most successful television series ‘Hum Paanch’ in 1995.

Well, this was just the beginning of her success, after this, she never looked back and ruled the hearts of every household and the television industry with her Indian daily soaps. She has created some of the most popular and unforgettable television daily soaps like Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jodha Akbar, Pavitra Rishta, and Naagin.

Ekta Kapoor didn’t restrict herself to just television and also tried her luck in Bollywood and her creative mind made it happen. She made her Bollywood debut as a director with Kyunki Mai Jhooth nahi Bolta and gave a number of box-office hits thereafter. She then made her debut as a producer with director Sanjay Gupta’s movie Shootout at Lokhandwala and now she has become a household name.

In 2017, Ekta Kapoor’s company launched ALT Balaji and now she is everywhere from TV and Bollywood to Digital. She has been an inspiration to many women who fear starting their own businesses due to the fear of failure. 

DNA Women Achievers Awards focuses on recognizing the hard work and honoring the talent of the women who successfully lead the charge of their careers in different sectors even when the situations weren’t so easy. The initiative is taken up to honor the women who made a name for themselves in different categories like retail, healthcare, Entertainment, Fashion, Start-up, etc. 

