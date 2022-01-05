DNA Exclusive: Sara Ali Khan opens up on her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after the outpouring of positive reviews for her recently released Aanand L Rai directorial 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The B-town diva, who gave an impressive performance in the film, is just five films young and yet has successfully managed to make her mark in the industry despite tough competition from her contemporaries Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan, who too are choosing some stellar scripts and giving wonderful performances of late.

And while the age-old belief is that women in the film industry cannot be friends, these Gen Next actresses are here to prove everyone wrong.

Photos and videos of Sara, Janhvi, Ananya and Radhika chilling, enjoying vacations and even working out together have taken the social media world by storm in the recent past. But is it all just show and no depth or are these contemporaries really friends? If yes, then what keeps them ticking?

Recently, when Sara was on a promotional spree for 'Atrangi Re', on the sidelines of the interview, we asked her about her bond with her contemporaries and she told DNA, "Whether it is Janhvi, Ananya or Radhika, we girls are very confident in our own skin. And I also think, we have more in common than we don’t."

She continued, "Especially, Covid ke chalte (because of Covid). We lost two years to Covid. Hum young, ambitious, career-driven girls hai (We are young, ambitious and career-driven girls). I am not gonna say it because it will sound wrong. But we all know, heroines, time and age have a very interesting equation. And with that in mind, those two years in your 20s to Covid, that kind of agitation and anxiety, nobody will understand the way Janvhi or Ananya does. And I think that brings us closer than further apart."

When asked if there's any baggage she carries coming from a film family, Sara Ali Khan responded, "Not really, I am just lucky and privileged to do what I do. So I am not going to get burdened by it. I am gonna have fun."

"I started doing Aanand ji's film at the time when my confidence was so low. But all this doesn’t matter. Whatever happens in life, where I am from, whatever my family is, what my last film was. Our job is about living the moment with action and cut with full sincerity. And less baggage that you carry at that time, better your work will be," Sara concluded.