DNA Exclusive: Prakash Jha on why he 'sent message for Sushant Singh Rajput's father' after actor's death

On the work front, Jha's digital debut series, Aashram, will premiere on August 28 on MX Player.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Aug 25, 2020, 03:49 PM IST

Filmmaker Prakash Jha who is known for making great films like Gangaajal, Raajneeti, Mrityudand, Apaharan, and recently Pareeksha, and Aashram has always been honest about the way he sees the world and empathises with it. 

In an exclusive chat with DNA, the filmmaker opened up about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput and reminisced about how he had loved his work in the 2019 film Sonchiriya and had also sent him a note praising his work, but alas, could never meet him in person.  

Speaking further about Sushant's father KK Singh, Jha said, "This is such a difficult time for all. I feel especially bad for Sushant's father, he is the one who has to live with his son's death for the rest of his life. I had sent a message for him as well when he was in Mumbai after the tragic incident, saying the same. We all lost a young, talented star at such a young age, it is really tragic."

Speaking further about the film industry and the struggle to be successful, Jha said, "This industry is not an easy place to be in, sure, however, if one works hard and is accepted by the audiences, no one can stop them from being successful," Jha said, citing examples of actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

Speaking if star kids have it easy, Jha said at the end of the day everyone whether a star kid or an outsider has to struggle and work hard to stay in the film industry. It is the only way to succeed, "pave your way with your talent".

On the work front, Jha's digital debut series, Aashram, will premiere on August 28 on MX Player. The trailer of the series was unveiled earlier this month and stars Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala of Kashipur. The series also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, and Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles. 

