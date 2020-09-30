DNA Exclusive: 'Khaali Peeli' director Maqbool Khan addresses 'Beyonce' controversy, reflects on insider-outsider debate

Director Maqbool Khan, who will mark his debut in Bollywood with the direct-to-digital release of Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Pandey and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer 'Khaali Peeli', expressed his happiness on completing the project and shared his excitement when he revealed that his dream of making a film where he could connect Mumbai, the city where he has now spent almost 30 years of his life, with the movie's story-line, had finally come true.

Jointly produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Zee Studios, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Yash Miglani, the film is set to premiere on Zee Plex and ZEE5 on October 2.

In an exclusive chat with DNA India, filmmaker Maqbool Khan opened up about the film, the backlash the makers received for 'Beyonce Sharma Jaegi' track, the subsequent decision to change the name of the song to 'Duniya Sharma Jaegi', his take on the insider-outsider debate and much more.

'Khaali Peeli and the Mumbai connection'

Stating that the film's title is a 'catchphrase' often used by Mumbaikars, Maqbool quipped that its very 'relatable' and is sure to connect with the masses. While speaking about the film's story, he mentioned that it is about two characters who meet one night and then from there the 'mad-ride' begins.

Divulging details about Ishaan's character in the film, Maqbool said that 'he's a very street-smart kind of a character', 'a very filmy person who believes in cinema' and stated that the girl's character also comes from a similar background.

When asked about the film's connection with Mumbai and why did the makers want it that way, Maqbool spoke of the diverse backgrounds of people who come to Mumbai to fulfill their dreams and aspirations, and revealed that the makers including himself have a deep emotional bond with the city.

He also revealed that movies based on the 'city of dreams' have always fascinated him including Parinda, Satya, Shiva among others.

Pointing out that the first thing that comes to one's mind when speaking of Mumbai are the 'iconic kaali-peeli' taxis, the filmmaker stated that his directorial debut was a tribute of sorts to the black-yellow cab drivers who have been ferrying Mumbaikars for decades.

"Those drivers are the real heroes. They are very smart and one can find very colourful characters among them. So, we thought that we should create our hero among them, because no one would know Mumbai better than them. Therefore, the decision was intentional to see the city through their eyes, that is how we came up we this character (of Ishaan Khatter)," said Maqbool in an exclusive chat with DNA.

From 'Beyonce Sharma Jaegi' to 'Duniya Sharma Jaegi'

Addressing the controversy surrounding the film's track 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' which was later changed to 'Duniya Sharma Jaegi', for its racist undertones, the film's director Maqbool Khan asserted that the idea was to show the pop star as an icon.

Stating that 'it doesn't feel good' when he now looks back at the backlash the track received, Maqbool quipped that "nobody wants any controversy to take place and wishes that everything positive happens with their project because a lot of hard-work goes into putting ta film together."

"Controversy would be the last thing you would want for your project," he stated.

Further clarifying and reiterating that the intention wasn't to hurt anyone's sentiments Maqbool offered his 'sincere apologies' while stating that it was 'taken out of context'.

"We are responsible makers and come from a very humble, middle-class background. We never thought people will take out something of this sort from the song. So, when we realised that this could also go in this direction where 'racism' was being talked about, we collectively decided that there is no harm (in changing the name of the song) and we didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We thought, if a certain section of the audience has a problem with this, we will address it," Maqbool told DNA when asked why did they eventually decide to change the name of the track instead of sticking by it.

When asked if he feels that the controversy will leave a negative impact about the film and drive away the audiences from it, the director confidently stated that he didn't think it is going to have any impact on the viewers, because, he said that eventually those who want to watch the film they will. "It is a clean and entertaining film. Whoever wants to watch, they will. I don't think it is going to have so much of an impact," Maqbool told DNA.

Direct-to-digital release

"Nobody thought that we will land into this kind of a pandemic where the entire world will come to a standstill. My film was made for theaters and we had planned to release it on June 12 initially, but then the pandemic happened. Even after that we did waited for sometime, but then there is money riding on the project. So, keeping everything in mind including the uncertainly looming over the opening of theaters, we eventually decided to go with the best option," said Maqbool.

The filmmaker also mentioned that currently OTT platforms are 'huge' and 'equally bigger' (compared to cinema halls) since there is 'hunger for content' among viewers.

He added that while watching a series is 'a long-time investment', a film, he quipped can be finished in less than 3 hours. "So, this is the best option right now for all the makers," he said.

The insider-outsider debate

On being asked about his take on the whole outsider vs insider debate since the filmmaker himself does not have any 'film background', Maqbool said, "I am a complete outsider, and so many people involved in this film including Ali, Himanshu, my writers, director of photography, are all outsiders. In fact, all the big stars like Dharamendra, Akshay Kumar are outsiders who came here struggled, worked hard and made a name for themselves."

Raising a question, Maqbool asked what exactly are the parameters on the basis of which one is categorised as outsider or insider?

Then, upon being further questioned on the topic while pointing out that the controversy highlights the fact that the 'star kids' get a preferential treatment, Maqbool told DNA, "Every doctor wants that his/her child should be a doctor, a lawyer will want that his/her offspring takes up the profession he practices. But, I feel that there is no set rule to this."

"As a star someone might get their child their first break, but if that person is not talented, people will discard them. People will not watch them. There have been such instances where people have shot up to stardom like no one's business, they became superstars in their first film, but later on, their careers have been destroyed," Maqbool concluded.