Disha Patani lands blind basketball shot perfectly, netizens ask, 'how many retakes?'

Disha Patani shared a fun video on Instagram of jumping and screaming after acing a blind basketball shot perfectly

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

Disha Patani is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her stunning photos on Instagram. The actress is known for her role in Ms. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baghi 2 and also for her fashion statement. Recently, the actress posted a video of shooting a cool basketball shot and wooed her fans with the video.

On Friday, Disha Patani posted a video and a couple of photos blessing the feed of her fans on Instagram. In the video, Disha can be seen shooting a basketball shot without even looking at the basket and after the successful basket, she was seen screaming and jumping with joy. In the pictures following the video in the slides, the actress was seen posing with singer Jason Derulo. The next few slides of her post included a photo of her in a white corset top, coffee, food, and a bunny wearing a duck cap.

The actress also shared the photo interacting with American singer and songwriter Jason Derulo on her Instagram story with the song ‘Jalebi Baby’ in the background and wrote, “Can't wait to watch you perform and burn the stage in Bangalore on 26th march at M. Chinnaswamy stadium.”

After watching the actress ace the blind shot, netizens were curious about the number of takes it took to land the ball perfectly in the basket. One of the comments read, “556th attempt.” Another commented, “after how many takes?” Another fan commented, “I can understand, the number of attempts.”

Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villian Returns romancing John Abraham. The movie also starred Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The actress will next be seen in Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin. The supernatural action film also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone and is scheduled to release on January `12, 2024. The actress also has Sarkar’s directional Yodha in the pipeline starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

