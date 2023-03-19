Viral video: Disha Patani’s sexy dance in red bralette and thigh-high slit dress burns the internet, watch

Disha Patani raises temperature in red bralette and thigh-high slit dress

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is without doubt one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Disha Patani’s videos and photos often go viral on the Instagram. The actress enjoys a good fan following on Instagram and there many fan clubs too in the name of Disha Patani. Now, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on popular song ‘Mundaya tu bach k rahi’. In the viral video, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a sexy red bralette and a thigh-high slit sequin dress. often break the internet. The actress set Instagram on fire on Thursday too when she uploaded a sexy clip in a red bralette and sequinned skirt.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was posted few days ago by an Instagram handle Arya Dance Academy and it has received over 35k likes so far.

Disha Patani was recently in the US along with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and others for The Entertainers tour.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year.

Disha Patani will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's science fiction film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.