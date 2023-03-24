Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone react to hilarious video of boy 'singing' Spanish lyrics of Besharam Rang

Besharam Rang/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan was released in the theatres worldwide on January 25 and emerged as a huge blockbuster earning more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office. The action-packed entertainer had its OTT release on Prime Video this week on March 22.

To celebrate the digital release of Pathaan, the streaming giant has been sharing fun videos on its social media handles. On Thursday, Prime Video dropped a clip in which Shah Rukh answered fan questions about the film and on Friday, Shah Rukh and Deepika reacted to fan videos.

In one of the clips, a boy was seen incorrectly singing the Spanish lyrics of Besharam Rang. The actors first made weird faces listening to him. SRK said, "Even I don't know these Spanish words", and hilariously stated that he too will sing the same lyrics in the future whenever he sings the song.

Deepika recalled she was told the meaning of the Spanish lyrics when they were shooting Besharam Rang in Spain and added that she doesn't remember them now. "But I like the fact that he's so confidently singing in Spanish", the actress, who played the ISI agent Rubina Mohsin aka Rubai in the film, added.

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro and composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, Besharam Rang created a huge uproar when the track was released in December last year. Several right-wing outfits raised objections to Deepika wearing a saffron-coloured bikini, alluding to the colour's communal undertones, and demanded an outright ban on the film.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan's War. Salman Khan reprised his Tiger avatar in a crucial cameo in an action-packed scene in the film.



READ | Pathaan OTT release: Here's list of deleted scenes from Shah Rukh Khan film, fans say 'fir se release karo theatre me'