Pathaan OTT release: Here's list of deleted scenes from Shah Rukh Khan film, fans say 'fir se release karo theatre me'

Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan has been released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video with a few deleted scenes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Pathaan Deleted Scene/Twiter

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the leading roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan was released in the theatres on January 25 and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of Indian cinema earning more than Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

After close to two months, the Siddharth Anand directorial finally had an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on March 22. The OTT version of Pathaan was four new scenes that were edited out from the theatrical version. These include a scene featuring Dimple Kapadia on a flight, a scene showing SRK's character being tortured in a Russian prison, Shah Rukh's return to elite squad JOCR (Joint Operations and Covert Research), and a scene of Deepika Padukone being interrogated.

After fans noticed the Pathaan extended version on the streaming platform, they only had one request for the superstar - To re-release Pathaan on theatres with deleted scenes. Several fans were disappointed as to why these scenes were removed and hence, expressed their displeasure on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

One fan wrote, "That scene when Pathaan comes back to JOCR was bloody good. Don’t know why it was deleted. Also, them working out a plan to infiltrate Jim’s lab. Would have added weight to the entire lab scene". Another tweeted, "Really happy #PathaanOnPrime. Bt a bit upset coz, I watched this move in the theatre with a few deleted scenes. I wish they hadn't edited those scenes that are on Prime now, we would have enjoyed it more. All the best #Pathaan team. God bless."

"@iamsrk bhai deleted scenes ke sath fir se release kardo theater me (Please release the movie again in theatres with deleted scenes)", read another tweet from a fan, while one more wrote, "Good morning to those who slept well after watching Pathaan & those who will make their day fabulous today by watching #PathaanOnPrime. Except for that idiot editor who cut the entry of Pathaan in the RAW centre with an amazing BGM."

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan's War. Salman Khan reprised his Tiger avatar in a crucial cameo in an action-packed scene in the film.

