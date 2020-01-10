Did Sonam Kapoor give look test for Deepika Padukone's role in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first-ever big-screen appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The film also marked the first outing of both the actors with the filmmaker. With this film, we not only got a hit reel couple but real-life lovers too. Yes, it was on the sets of Ram-Leela, Deepika and Ranveer fell in love with each other and now they are a happily married couple.

But what if there was a different female lead, will we ever got to see DeepVeer in real life? Well, who knows. But today, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dropped a major hint about giving a look test for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo in which she is seen donning a similar outfit which Deepika wore in 'Ang Laga De' song. Sonam is also seen giving an intense expression holding a diya in her hand. Ring a bell?

Sonam captioned the photo stating, "a look test I did for a film #flashbackfriday"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, take a look at 'Ang Laga De' song for a déjà vu moment:

Interestingly, Sonam made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 with SLB's directorial Saawariya. The film also marked the debut of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. The film also starred Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan.