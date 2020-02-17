Did Ranveer Singh's '83' force Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' to prepone release?

After changing the release date of their film 'Sooryavanshi' to give way to Salman Khan's Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', the team has brought about another change in their release date. This time it appears that Ranveer Singh's upcoming movie '83' has forced Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starring film 'Sooryavanshi's preponement.

The difference is of two days. While Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' was slated for March 27 release previously, the movie would now, according to reports on Bollywood Hungama, hit theatre screens on March 25. This happens in order to give enough space to Ranveer Singh starring upcoming release, '83', which is directed by Kabir Khan.

Talking about the same, a source told the portal, "The content is very massy and they are confident that audiences are looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar in a Rohit Shetty style flick. Hence, they felt it’s just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also want to accumulate as much earnings as possible before another juggernaut, '83', releases on April 10.”

For the uninitiated, Ranveer is also part of 'Sooryavanshi' as his character 'Simmba'. He would have a special appearance in the film like 'Singham' Ajay Devgn. “The makers of Sooryavanshi are releasing the film on March 25. It’s a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Most parts of the country obviously won’t celebrate this festival and yet, the makers feel that the movie can get an earth-shattering opening," added the source.

Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan's 'Angrezi Medium' was previously slated for March 20th release, but since that movie too would now release on March 13, it would have enough time at the Box Office before Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' releases.