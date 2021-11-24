Did Ayushmann Khurrana just confirm Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s relationship amid wedding rumours?



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never confirmed that they are dating, but now Ayushmann Khuranna has revealed that they are. In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Ayushmann was given the names of a number of female stars and asked what kind of date he would take them out on if he had to do a 'Ashiqui' with them in his life. Katrina Kaif was the first name that was given to him.

“Listen, I can't dance like her. I don't know man, Katrina Kaif, but ya, Vicky (Kaushal) is a Punjabi na so I'm sure there's some Punjabi connect for sure,” Ayushmann replied.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had previously confirmed Vicky and Katrina's relationship. Harsh Varrdhan was asked which rumoured Bollywood relationship is real in a June interview with Zoom.

“Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it,” Harshvardhan replied.

In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife.com, Katrina Kaif had denied the news of her wedding with Vicky. Talking about the reason behind the rumours, Katrina told the portal, "That's a question I have for last 15 years."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is expected to take place in December, according to media reports and had secured a venue in Rajasthan for the ceremony.