Dia Mirza announces pregnancy with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, calls it 'purest of all dreams'

Actress Dia Mirza on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy with Vaibhav Rekhi.

Sharing a photo from her recent Maldivian vacation, Dia wrote a touching note alongside it. "Blessed to be...One with Mother Earth...One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything...Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb Photo by @vaibh_r #SunsetKeDiVaNe (sic)."

Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi recently travelled to the Maldives for a short holiday. They were accompanied by his daughter from his previous marriage Samaira Rekhi. Dia took to her Instagram page and shared a truckload of photos from the exotic vacation much to the excitement of the fans.

The actress shared happy pictures posing on a Maldivian beach in the backdrop of a luxurious over-water-bungalow and the pristine waters of the scenic location.

For the unversed, the actress married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi last month in a small, intimate ceremony, with celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta attending.

She had taken to social media to inform her fans that only biodegradable and natural materials were used for her wedding ceremony. The wedding was conducted by a woman priest.

The actress was previously married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. They announced their separation in August 2019.