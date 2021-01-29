Dharmendra recalls spending Eid with yesteryear star couple Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu

Veteran actor Dharmendra went down memory lane recalling the time he would visit thespian Dilip Kumar's house during Eid.

"When I was a kid, it was a different era. Those were the lovely days. I used to wait for Eid to eat sheer khurma in the neighborhood. When I became an actor, I used to visit Dilip (Kumar) saab's house when Saira (Banu) invited me on Eid," he recalled.

Although originally from Sahnewal in Punjab, the 85-year-old Dharmendra is equally nostalgic associating with the Mumbai locality of Versova, where he spent his early years as an actor.

"I am an old resident of Versova. Now, people will say he is a Punjabi from Sahnewal (city in Ludhiana district of Punjab), so how can he be an old resident of Versova? When I came to Mumbai to become an actor, I used to stay here. I rented a garage from a Christian family, so I used to roam around in the area," said Dharmendra, while reminiscing about his good old days in Mumbai at an event in the Versova area of the city.

"I used to indulge in other kinds of activities as well, but I will not talk about it because police personnel are here," he laughed.

He recalled an incident when he went swimming in Arabian Sea at the beach in Versova. "I would go swimming in the sea and I didn't have an idea about low tide. One day I went far into the sea and I thought that I had reached Dubai! I gathered courage as I am a Jat from the village and returned to the shore," he said.

At the event hosted to recognise the efforts of Covid warriors, Dharmendra lauded the efforts of frontline workers who have been working relentlessly during the pandemic, and urged citizens to support each other.

"When it (Covid-19 pandemic) started, I felt that it's like an invisible daayan (witch) that we couldn't shoot but I am proud of my braveheart sons and daughters (frontline workers) who fought against it for all of us. I think we need people like them who can go to any extent to protect our country and the citizens," said Dharmendra, while addressing the media and people present at the function where Ekta Manch felicitated Corona warriors.

"If we have 'ekta' (unity), then we can do everything. If there is no unity amongst us then we are nothing. I feel when my Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Parsi brothers come together and work for the betterment of the country then entire world will say that there isn`t a beautiful country than India," the actor said.

On film front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Anil Sharma's family drama film "Apne 2" along with sons Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and grandson Karan Deol.