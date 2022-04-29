Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on rejecting films with Khans, Kumar

Salman Khan-Kangana Ranaut-Akshay Kumar

Kangana Ranaut has become the torch-bearer of female-centric films, and she has always envisioned it. During the trailer launch of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad, Kangana said that she has reached this stage by taking some big risks like refusing A-lister films and avoiding award functions. Kangana said, "I have my own fair share of low points when I refused a lot of male-centric films. A Khan lead film or Kumar lead film or all kinds of big hero films, and everyone looked at me like 'why am I wasting my life.' But when you have a vision for your future, and nobody else does, they think that there is something wrong with the person."

Kangana asserted that she used to get calls from people asking her reasons behind rejecting big films, and award functions and Kangana had an impressive reply to them. "I used to be amazed at them thinking that why do think that I'm wasting my life. I have come here so far, and it wasn't accidental. I always thought that I also deserve as much anybody else, and why should I think of myself as a lesser being. Ranaut further added, "I always have this vision that this day is possible. I did not plan it, but I have the vision. I can't execute it alone, you need a producer like Deepak (Mukut) ji, a director like Razy (Razneesh Ghai), it is a collective effort of teamwork." The Queen star believes that "The world is ready for women to take the lead."

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited actioner Dhaakad trailer is out, and the film looks like a sure-shot entertaining actioner. The 2 min 47 seconds trailer gave a glimpse of Agent Agni (Kangana) and her mission to put an end to the evil of human trafficking by killing an army of baddies, led by Rudhraveer (Arjun Rampal), and his close associates like Divya Dutta.

