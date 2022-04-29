Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut shines as Agent Agni in this heavy-duty actioner

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited actioner Dhaakad trailer is out, and the film looks like a sure-shot entertaining actioner. The 2 min 47 seconds trailer gave a glimpse of Agent Agni (Kangana) and her mission to put an end to the evil of human trafficking by killing an army of baddies, led by Rudhraveer (Arjun Rampal), and his close associates like Divya Dutta.

This is Ranaut's second attempt at steering a full-fledged action film after 2019's Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi, and she has impressed with sheer conviction. In the film, Ranaut is on a killing spree and she's slaying baddies like a pro. Apart from Kangana, Arjun Rampal also makes a noteworthy impact. His portrayal of the antagonist looks badass, and he will certainly impress the audience. Even Divya Dutta looks menacing and she can be a surprise package of the film.

Watch the trailer

The film is loaded with some high-octane chases, heart-pumping action, loaded with gruesome blood and gore, and this makes Dhaakad more interesting. As Agent Agni, Kangana showcased a variety of looks, and she has donned every avatar with pitch-perfect realism.

Last week, Kangana Ranaut, dropped the teaser of Dhaakad on Instagram. While sharing the teaser, she revealed that her action avatars. While speaking to PTI, the actress said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way for the way I pulled off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."

Soham Rockstar Entertainment presents Dhaakad which is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. It’s a Zee Studios Worldwide release on May 20, 2022.