Dhaakad box office collection day 2: Kangana Ranaut's film falls flat, earns Rs 1.52 crore

File Photo

Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad was released on May 20 and has already received critical acclaim. The film has sparked conversations on the internet and among critics. Because of the high demand for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film had a slow start at the box office.

According to sacnilk report, the film today has earned Rs 1.05 crore.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller directed by Razneesh Ghai which is his directorial debut, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum Films. Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee also star in the film.

For the unversed, Dhaakad was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-related websites such as movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's unexpected leak may have an impact on its box office receipts. Pirate websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leak new releases. This isn't the first time a film has been leaked on its first day of release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, and 83 are just a few examples.



At the trailer launch of the film, while speaking about Dhaakad, Kangana had said, "It has been a long-standing dream of mine to take up challenging parts and be part of movies that change the norm. Dhaakad is one such film. I enjoyed playing Agent Agni who stops at nothing. Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we've worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power."