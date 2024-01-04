Headlines

Deepika Padukone reveals she and Ranveer Singh plan to have kids soon: 'Ranveer and I love children'

Deepika Padukone has opened up on her and Ranveer Singh starting their own family soon.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

article-main
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married since 2018 (Photo: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular and celebrated couples in the Indian film industries. The two actors have been married for over five years now and in a recent interview, Deepika said that they are now thinking of having children. However, she gave no updates on the when part of it all.

Deepika recently spoke to Vogue Singapore about her life and career, where she touched the topic of her family and upbringing. “When I meet the people I have grown up with they always mention how I haven't changed one bit. That says alot about our upbringing. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children,” Deepika said.

At this point, when the interviewer asked Deepika if she is planning to become a mother, she replied with a smile on her face, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Deepika has had a strong year career-wise in 2023. She was seen in the year’s two biggest hits – Pathaan and Jawan (in an extended cameo in the latter). Ranveer also saw his first hit in two years in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The two jointly graced Karan Johar’s couch on Koffee With Karan as well. However, that caused more controversy than either would have hoped.

However, the two will now hope to carry their work form into 2024. Deepika will start the year strongly with Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Prabhas-starrer pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again lined up. The last title will see her share screen space with husband Ranveer for the first time since 2021.

