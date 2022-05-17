Deepika Padukone endorses luxury brand Louis Vuitton, Ranveer Singh reacts

Credit: Louis Vuitton/Instagram

On Tuesday, the official page of Louis Vuitton dropped a video that featured Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who is the first Indian brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion brand.

In the video, Deepika Can be seen promoting the Dauphine bag. She can be heard saying, “Who would buy the Dauphine? So, I think a woman who is fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic, all of these things at the same time will wear the Dauphine.”

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “A free-spirited nature. Newly announced as #LouisVuitton’s’s latest House Ambassador, esteemed Indian actress, producer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur, #DeepikaPadukone stars in her first leather goods campaign for the Maison.”

In no time, fan went crazy and started reacting to the video. Not only fans, but Ranveer Singh also dropped a commented which read, “Fun and elegant and modern and intelligent and classic at the same time? Well that’s…… Deepika, innit?”

Meanwhile, one of the fans stated, “Stunning woman deepika Padukone.” Another mentioned, “She’ll always be my icon hell I’d buy a dauphine just for her.” The third person commented, “Queen of hearts Deepika Padukone.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone along with other eminent celebrities attended the jury dinner last night at Hotel Martinez in France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of the prestigious film festivals.

Deepika Padukone is one of the eight jury members at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in Cannes, France, from May 17 to May 28.

READ: Cannes 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, others who walked red carpet in stunning sarees

On Monday, the pictures and videos of Deepika from Hotel Martinez went viral on her fan pages on social media. In a video, the actor was seen walking in style with a bright smile on her face.

On the work front, Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.