Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, netizens celebrate

Deepika Padukone has made her fans, and country proud as the actress became the first celebrity to become the first Indian brand ambassador of French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton. The Gehraiyaan star shared this news on her social media and left her followers astonished.

Deepika also became the Vogue magazine cover star for May. Deepika shared an image from the photoshoot, where she is posing with a classy handbag from the brand. The post confirmed her collaboration with the brand, as it says, "Vogue India’s May cover star, #DeepikaPadukone (@deepikapadukone) is on a winning streak. The actor first appeared in @LouisVuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign, bringing the Indian face an inch closer to posters worldwide. Now, as the brand announces the prolific #Bollywood actor as its House Ambassador, the designer and muse relationship fuses beyond campaigns into a more cohesive relationship."

In another post, Deepika shared a reel where she's posing in different looks for the photoshoot, and shared an excerpt from an interview that talked about her initial struggle in Bollywood. Deepika said, "Coming from a sports background meant I did not have a natural inroad into #Bollywood. My South Indian accent was also frowned upon and I initially worried about being written off because of it."

This collaboration has spreaded like a raging fire, and her fans are celebrating her collaboration as a major achievement. One of her fan said, "I'm so proud of you Dp." Another fan hailed her as "Queen." One of her fan added, "Wowwww you are looking amazing."

On the work front Deepika will next be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.