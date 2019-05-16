'De De Pyaar De': CBFC demands to replace Rakul Preet Singh's alcohol bottle in 'Vaddi Sharaban' with flowers

The very controversial CBFC is back in news, this time for being sanskari once again. Despite Prasoon Joshi's chairmanship, the CBFC has made an abrupt request to the makers of Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De.

The CBFC suggested that the alcohol bottle which Rakul Preet Singh holds in De De Pyaar De's song 'Vaddi Sharaban' should be replaced with flowers. The biggest doubt that comes up next is that when the song talks about alcoholism, how can alcohol be eliminated? Anyhow, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the sequence might not be part of the song.

“Let’s wait for the film to release. We need to know the context of the scene before jumping to conclusions. Also, the part where the flower has been put instead of alcohol might not be a part of the said song – it might be a different sequence altogether. Even then, it’s very strange that such an order was passed by the CBFC. Heroines have been shown drinking since 55-60 years in our films or even more than that. Then it was taboo and now it’s fully acceptable. And the visuals of ‘Vaddi Sharaban’ indicate that the makers have shot in a classy manner. It doesn’t look derogatory in any way. Then why did they ask for such a modification beats me!,” said the source.

Apart from the alcohol bottle, the makers have been asked to cut the dialogues "performance better hoti hai" and "Manju ji ke aalu o ho ho… wahi ache hai", since they have double meaning, reports Times Of India. De De Pyaar De, also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is up for release this Friday ie. on May 16.