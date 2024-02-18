Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Suhani Bhatnagar’s parents reveal the Dangal actress was admitted to the hospital for the past 10 days

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Aamir Khan’s on-screen daughter, Junior Babita Phogat in Dangal, left the entire industry in shock after her sudden demise. The actress’ parents have now opened up about the cause of her death.

According to News18, Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet Bhatnagar shared the cause of her death in a media interaction. He revealed that Suhani was diagnosed with dermatomyositis due to which she was admitted to AIIMS for the last 10 days. Suhani’s father further revealed that she had developed swelling in her hands two months ago before the diagnosis.

He further She was prescribed steroids since that is the only cure for the disease, however, the medication had a side effect on Suhani’s immune system leading to an infection that made her lungs weak and water accumulated in the vital organ. Because of this, the actress had difficulty breathing and passed away on Friday.

Suhani’s father further added, “Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said ‘she is not more,” he informed.” Her mother revealed that Suhani had plans to make a comeback to the industry and said, “She was performing very well in college, she even topped in the last semester. She was brilliant in everything and wanted to excel in whatever she wanted to do. Our daughter has made us very proud.” Her cremation took place in Faridabad on February 17.

Suhani Bhatnagar impressed everyone with her performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. The actress played the role of junior Babita Phogat in the film. The film created history after it collected Rs 3000 crore worldwide at the box office. The sports drama also starred Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others in key roles.