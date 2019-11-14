'Dabangg 3' song 'Hud Hud': Salman Khan introduces new hook steps including twerking; watch video

After releasing the audio tracks and the whole jukebox, Salman Khan has finally unveiled the video of the first song from Dabangg 3. Yes, and it's none other than the title track 'Hud Hud'. Salman shared the video on his social media pages with a caption stating, "#HudHudDabangg pehle sunaya, aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap. @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @nikhil_dwivedi @SajidMusicKhan @wajidkhan7 @ShababSabri @adityadevmusic @shabinaakhan @SKFilmsOfficial @TSeries"

In the music video, Salman makes a grand entry wearing his cop uniform and then changing into a blue shirt and blue faded jeans. The superstar teams it up with his trademark aviator sunglasses. The video has Salman showing his lazy moves and when he was about to do the hook step of 'Dabangg' with shaking his belt, the superstar changes it to pulling his shirt sleeve and twerking as well.

Check out the video below:

'Hud Hud' song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid. The music is composed by Sajid Wajid while the lyrics are penned by Jalees Sherwani. It seems like the choreography is done by Salman himself.

Talking about Dabangg 3, the film is directed by Prabhu Deva, while it's produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The story is by Salman himself. Apart from the superstar, the much-awaited flick also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and debutante Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

The third instalment of the Dabangg franchise is all set to hit the screens on December 20, 2019.