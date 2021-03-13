Court directs Mumbai Police to file FIR against Kangana Ranaut in copyright infringement case

A city court on Friday directed Mumbai Police to file an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut in a copyright violation case, filed by Ashish Kaul, author of the book Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir.

Kaul has claimed that Kangana took material from his book without proper permission. His plea states that he holds the exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has violated it by attempting to make the film, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, based on her life, reports Film information.

Didda was the princess of Lohar (Poonch), and the queen of Kashmir. Kaul is a descendant of the queen.

In his statement, Kaul has also mentioned that besides his book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Queen Didda, and it is Rajatarangini, written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in the 12th century CE.

Kaul added that Rajatarangini only has two pages that talk about Didda, and the same information has been carried forward by other historians. So, every other book dealing with the subject carries forward certain errors of Rajatarangini.

While announcing the film, Kangana wrote on her Twitter page, "Many called it the best historic film in recent times but we as team Manikarnika promise to make Manikarnika returns the legend of Didda bigger better and a world-class franchise #2YearsofManikarnika #ManikarnikaReturns The Legend of Didda."

Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of her forthcoming film Tejas in which she plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actor also has two films slated to release this year - Thalaivi and Dhakkad.

(Inputs from IANS)