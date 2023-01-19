Cinema Lovers' Day on January 20: Here's how you can watch The Kashmir Files, Varisu, Avatar in theatres for just Rs 99

Cinema Lovers' Day has tickets priced at Rs 99 in PVR Cinemas

After the success of National Cinema Day that saw all film tickets across India being priced at Rs 75, PVR Cinemas is back with Cinema Lovers’ Day this year. On January 20, Friday, prices of all tickets across PVR theatres in India will be flat Rs 99, a significant mark down from the normal ticket prices that can be in the range of Rs 200-800 depending on the theatre and city.

On Tuesday, PVR tweeted about the offer. “We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan'23,” the tweet read. The offer is not limited to any specific type of theatres or some movies but applicable across the board, the theatre chain clarified. “Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP,” the tweet concluded. However, the offer is valid for limited cities in India, which includes all of the major metros.

We are celebrating the magic of movies at a magical price for #CinemaLoversDay! Watch movies at #PVR for just ₹99 on 20th Jan'23.

Applicable for any movie, any show; so book your tickets ASAP!

While the tickets are priced at Rs 99, the application of taxes brings the price to somewhere over Rs 110. This means that several of the films running in theatres – including Drishyam 2, Kuttey, Bhediya, Avatar: The Way of Water, Tamil hits Varisu and Thunivu, and Telugu hit Waltair Veerayya can be watched for just Rs 99 on Friday. In addition, last year’s blockbuster The Kashmir Files is also re-releasing in theatres on Thursday. Tickets for that, as well as the new Hollywood release Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, are priced at Rs 99.

The offer is applicable for a single day only and not available in smaller tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Additionally, some of the premium recliner seats at some theatres are not priced at Rs 99 for the offer. Still, their price has been brought down to a more affordable Rs 199 (before taxes) in most halls.