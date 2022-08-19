PVR-Inox merger in trouble, groups files complaint over anti-competitive effects

Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS), non-profit group, has filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging it to investigate against the proposed merger agreement between multiplex operators PVR and INOX Leisure, alleging that the deal will have anti-competitive effects on the film exhibition industry.

The merger of PVR and INOX Leisure, which would result in the nation's largest multiplex chain with a network of more than 1,500 screens, was announced on March 27. This move will open up chances in tier III, IV, and V cities in addition to the developed markets.

In a statement on July 27, the public policy research and advocacy organisation stated that it had "filed the information" with the CCI and was now awaiting word from the competition watchdog.

The advocacy group said the combined entity post merger will become the largest player in the film exhibition industry in India. “PVR-Inox is likely to become the largest player in 43 cities, with market share in excess of 50 per cent in at least 19 cities, consequently substantially increasing the concentration levels,” it claimed in a statement.

“The CCI has a duty to prevent and eliminate practices having an appreciable adverse effect on competition, promote and sustain competition, and protect the interest of the consumers,” said Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General, CUTS. If it had not been for Covid lockdowns the transaction would not have been exempted from the CCI's mandatory merger examination, stated the organisation.