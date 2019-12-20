'Chulbul Pandey will be the most hated guy in real life': Salman Khan on 'Dabangg 3' character

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has finally hit the screens much to the excitement of the fans. In the film, the superstar reprises the role of Robinhood Pandey aka Chulbul Pandey. The character came into existence in the year 2010, then in Dabangg 2 released in 2012, we saw the superstar again as Chulbul. We have seen different shades of him like a corrupt cop, a lover, a son who needs love, a fighter against villains and more.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Salman was asked if Chulbul is his alter ego, the superstar stated, "No! There are some characters which look really good onscreen but if you see a Chulbhul Pandey in real life, he is an obnoxious guy. He will be the most hated guy. When you see a character like this onscreen, who is a perfect husband, is also corrupt, does wrong things but for the right reasons, in the screenplay, it looks good, but in real life, you won't like such a personality."

It was revealed by Arbaaz Khan earlier that Chulbul was meant to be a dark character. When Salman was quizzed about it, he replied, "Yes, Arbaaz did come to me with the subject, it was very dark at that point. There were no songs in it. Chulbhul was out and out a negative guy. I changed the premise in it and got the romance, songs in."

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva.