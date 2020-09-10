Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Choosing 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' was a very brave decision for Katrina Kaif: Ali Abbas Zafar

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar clocks nine years as a director, praises Katrina Kaif for signing his film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 08:41 PM IST

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has completed nine years as a director in the film industry. His directorial debut Mere Brother Ki Dulhan released in 2009. The hit film starred Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan and Ali Zafar in the lead roles. Now while talking about his journey, Ali praised Katrina and thanked her for believing in a newcomer after being a big star. The Sultan helmer also revealed that Katrina and he are like 'chalk and cheese'.

Ali stated, "Katrina and I are like chalk and cheese! Definitely best of friends but we have our disagreements too. That is what keeps our relationship real and relevant. You just need to be true to yourself and especially when you find close friends, you need to be honest to them. I've always tried to do the best I could do with her and she supported me in every possible way she could."

The Bharat director further said, "When she said yes to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, the role on paper was very strong but you know I was a complete newcomer and she was riding super high on her success. For her to be generous enough, to choose me over other filmmakers who were offering her scripts at that point of time, was a very brave decision. Since then, till now we've been more of personal friends than professional friends. So yes, thank you, Katrina, for always being there for me and it's been great to have you in my life!"

Meanwhile, Ali has turned into a producer and his first outing his Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli.

