'Chhapaak' Box Office Report Day 1: Deepika Padukone's film has ordinary start

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was one of the most-awaited films after its trailer released. However, a few days before its release in theatres, Chhapaak has been trending for very negative reasons. The movie released in theatres but did not witness a good Box Office.

Tier-2 and Tier-3 saw below-the-mark Box Office of Deepika Padukone's Chhpaak. The movie earned Rs. 4.77 crore on its first day. With such an average collections for a Deepika Padukone film, the movie needs to pick up at the Box Office over the weekend.

Tweeting about the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Chhapaak is ordinary on Day 1... Collects well at select high-end multiplexes... Biz at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass circuits is way below the mark... Growth on Day 2 and 3 crucial for a respectable weekend total... Fri â‚¹ 4.77 cr. #India biz."

Although there is no concrete proof for the same, Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University and people cancelling their movie tickets and sharing screenshots of the same appear to have affected the movie immensely.

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released have been giving tough competition to Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak.