Bollywood

'I was hurt': Chamkila actor Jashn Kohli comments on stereotypical depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, says 'we were...'

Jashn Kohli, who played Parineeti Chopra's brother in Amar Singh Chamkila reacted to the stereotypical depiction of Sardars in Bollywood.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor Jashn Kohli, who was seen in Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila opened up about the depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood. In Imtiaz Ali's directorial, Jashn played the role of Amarjot's (Parineeti Chopra) brother, Pappu talked about stereotyping Sardaar in Hindi films. While speaking to India Today, Kohli pointed out that it was the stereotypical portrayals of Sardars that made him pursue acting in order to change the narrative.

In the conversation, he said, "I was hurt and wanted to change the way we are perceived and portrayed in Bollywood. We were either cast as a soldier or the hero's friend. I would speak to writers, who agreed on the shortcoming but had no means to change it.” The actor further lauded Diljit for being the first Sikh actor who broke stereotypes by helming blockbusters. Jashn admitted that Diljit's success and his vision encouraged him, "Recently, Diljit paaji (brother) spoke about how people thought Sardars were only portrayed a certain way, and he changed it. When he spoke those words, it echoed the voice of so many from the community. Even I am on the path to help people see Sardars in a different light from what's been shown all these years.”

Diljit Dosanjh on the styling of Sikh characters in Hindi films

In an interview with Anubhav Bassi for Netflix, Diljit commented on the styling of Sikh characters in Hindi films. He said, "To be honest, I am not fond of clothes or swag. When we were in Punjab, the Bollywood films made at the time… they didn’t show Sikhs properly. So I decided that when I do Bollywood films, I’ll dress better than all Bollywood stylists. I know fashion.” Imtiaz Ali's cinematic adaptation of the life of Punjab's famous singer Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.

