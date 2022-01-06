'Chakda Xpress': Anushka Sharma announces first project after Vamika's birth, brings Jhulan Goswani's story to screen

Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma and Netflix have come together to bring to the screens the incredibly inspiring story of Jhulan Goswami in a new film, titled 'Chakda ‘Xpress'.

The film will trace the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Speaking about the film, Anushka Sharma said in a statement, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

"From support systems to facilities, to have a stable income from playing the game, to even have a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumph over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India," Anushka added.

All aboard the Chakda ‘Xpress! Get ready for a journey of a lifetime with the greatest fast bowler @JhulanG10 herself https://t.co/Lb4mv1XM8y January 6, 2022

She further said, "We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

"When you represent India, that’s all that is on your mind. Tum desh ke liye khel rahe ho, apne liye nahi. 11 women playing to place Team India’s name in history," said Jhulan Goswami in a statement. "Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out. Now is the time to watch the women shine. It’s our time and we’re here to play," she added.

The film, starring Anushka Sharma is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy.