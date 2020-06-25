'Cannot thank you enough for last 3 months': Anusha Dandekar's sweet note of thanks for Farhan Akhtar, Shibani

VJ Anusha Dandekar put up an emotional post today to thank her sisters Shibani Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar because they looked out for her during the lockdown.

She wrote in her caption, "Shibani, I cannot thank F (Farhan) and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I’ve eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things."

She further added, "You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn’t alone or stuck because of the two of you and I’m forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!"

Anusha also thanked her other sister Apeksha. She wrote, "Apeksha, Thankyou for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I’m feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe) Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth!"

For the uninformed, during the entirety of the lockdown, Shibani and Farhan were often spotted delivering snacks to Anusha outside her home. They would then chat with her through their car before heading home.