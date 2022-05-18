Cannes 2022 day 2: Deepika Padukone charms in black outfit

Deepika Padukone

The second day of the Cannes film festival began on a high note, as Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her OOTD. Deepika donned a black suit with a tiger-shaped neckpiece, and it make her look like a boss lady.

The Gehraiyaan actress shared her look for India Pavilion on her Instagram stories, and her followers are going gaga over her look.

Here are the images

On Tuesday, May 17, Nawazuddin Siddiqui walked the red carpet on the opening day of the ongoing 75th International Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian delegation, along with R. Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi, and others, led by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. India is the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market) held alongside the annual fest.

Now, in a recent interview, Nawazuddin has indirectly taken a dig at the box office collections of recent blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 as he has said that only good films are discussed at Cannes and nobody talks about the box office collection.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Sacred Games actor said, "I had never thought before that I will go to Cannes one day when I had started off. It’s the mecca of cinema, wahan chaaron taraf ache cinema ki baat hoti hai, box office collection ki baat nahi hoti. Hum jo collection ki baatein kar kar ke cinema dekh rahe hain na aaj kal? Wahaan uski baat nahi hoti.

In Cannes 2022, films like Rocketry-The Nambi Effect, Dhuin, Godavari, Alpha Beta Gamma, Boomba Ride, Pratidwandi, and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram will be screened. As far as Deepika is concerned, the actress will next be seen in the much-awaited actioner Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham. Pathaan will release on Republic Day 2023.