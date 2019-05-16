Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's Day 1 FIRST Look Out

Kangana Ranaut is making her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Cannes Film Festival 2019 is out and it has left us all speechless. In the latest photo instagrammed by the actress' team, the 'Queen' is seen posing in a golden Kanjeevaram saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore it over an embellished off-shoulder corset blouse. We especially loved how her stylist Ami Patel gave a vintage twist to the whole look with her wavy hairstyle, the mid-arm burgandy gloves and the exagerrated corset belt.

Speaking to Mid-Day earlier, Kangana Ranaut had revealed details about her Cannes wardrobe and had said that her team had been working with Falguni And Shane Peacock to create a "unique" look for her: "My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving for the French Riviera on Wednesday night. She combined chic and classy in an oversized shirt and baggy pants from Gucci. She paired the attire with Saint Laurent heels and a sling bag by Off-White.

The 'Manikarnika' star lost five kilograms in just ten days ahead of her much-awaited appearance at the event.

Last year at the film festival, Kangana Ranaut wore an 'akaash-tara' saree, which was designed by Sabyasachi.

For the red carpet debut, she wore a gown with a long train by Zuhair Murad.

On the second day, she was photographed in a cat-suit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu's collections.

Her casual day looks had also made a lot of noise.

The Cannes Film Festival 2019 will also be attended by regulars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who will be making her debut.