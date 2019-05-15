Cannes 2019: How Kangana Ranaut LOST 5 kgs in just 10 days for her Cannes Red Carpet appearance, PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut had put on about 10 kgs while prepping for her next Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player but ahead of her Red Carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana sweat it out hard to shed 5 kgs in just 10 days...

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in Bollywood, who give it all they've got for the role they play in their movies. After the tremendous success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is not only gearing up for the release of Mental Hai Kya, but also prepping to begin shooting for Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player.

Kangana Ranaut had to gain about 10 kgs for her role in Panga as the director, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary wanted her to have "thunder thighs", but that invited trouble for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who had been working on Kangana's red carpet outfit for Cannes Film Festival 2019.

Kangana will be seen representing a Vodka brand at Cannes 2019 and so she had to shed weight in order to carry off her dramatic entry at the Cannes red carpet. The actress worked doubly hard, sweating it out at the gym, and managed to lose 5 kgs in just 10 days.

Check out the pictures of Kangana's amazing transformation for Cannes Film Festival 2019: