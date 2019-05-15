Photos
Cannes 2019: How Kangana Ranaut LOST 5 kgs in just 10 days for her Cannes Red Carpet appearance, PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut had put on about 10 kgs while prepping for her next Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player but ahead of her Red Carpet appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019, Kangana sweat it out hard to shed 5 kgs in just 10 days...
- DNA Web Team
- May 15, 2019, 09:33 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses in Bollywood, who give it all they've got for the role they play in their movies. After the tremendous success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana is not only gearing up for the release of Mental Hai Kya, but also prepping to begin shooting for Panga, in which she plays a kabaddi player.
Kangana Ranaut had to gain about 10 kgs for her role in Panga as the director, Ashwini Iyer Tiwary wanted her to have "thunder thighs", but that invited trouble for designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, who had been working on Kangana's red carpet outfit for Cannes Film Festival 2019.
Kangana will be seen representing a Vodka brand at Cannes 2019 and so she had to shed weight in order to carry off her dramatic entry at the Cannes red carpet. The actress worked doubly hard, sweating it out at the gym, and managed to lose 5 kgs in just 10 days.
Check out the pictures of Kangana's amazing transformation for Cannes Film Festival 2019:
1. Kangana gained 10kgs for Panga
A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her pilates class which she was attempting to gain weight for her role in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s next film titled Panga. While the increase in weight was exactly what Ashwini wanted, but it was a nightmare for her stylist and designers working on her Cannes Red Carpet dress for months.
2. Soon it was time for Kangana to prep for Cannes 2019 red carpet
Kangana is pairing up with ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance with a saree. The actor, who is representing vodka brand ‘Grey Goose’ at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, recently revealed that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'.
In a statement, Kangana had shared, "The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."
3. Kangana sheds off 5 kgs in just 10 days for her Cannes red carpet appearance!
This morning, Kangana Ranaut was clicked at Yogesh Bhateja’s studio, working out for her Cannes look. According to Yogesh, Kangana has lost about 5 kgs in just 10 days for her red carpet appearance at Cannes 2019.
4. How Kangana Ranaut lost 5 kgs in 10 days for Cannes 2019?
Wondering how Kangana lost 5 kgs in just 10 days? Her trainer shared in a statement, “Kangana was supposed to gain wait for Panga so the calorie structure we followed was higher. So, all of a sudden it is not easy for any person to switch from high-calorie diet to a calorie-deficit diet. Kangana worked out twice a day after an intense shoot for Panga for 10-11 hours everyday.”
5. And the transformation shows!
All the hard work and sweat that went behind shedding those extra kgs definitely show! Kangana had earlier said in a statement, “I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos; Ashwini (Panga’s director) wanted me to have thunder thighs. During trials (for her Cannes dresses), I realised I have to lose some weight."