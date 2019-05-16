Airport Spotting: Kangana Ranaut leaves for Cannes 2019 in style

Kangana Ranaut left for the French Riviera, France on Wednesday night

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to make her second appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, was spotted at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night as she left for the French Riviera, France. She is expected to grace the red carpet on May 16.



Last year, during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, the 'Queen' showed off her sculpted arms and back in a see-through Zuhair Murad gown. On the second day, she wore a beaded jumpsuit from Nedret Taciroglu and played up her natural curls. She attended the festival in association with a liquor brand.

Kangana's latest Instagram post is proof that she is set to turn heads this year, too. The 'Manikarnika' star has lost five kilograms in just ten days ahead of her much-awaited appearance at the event.

Two pictures were shared on the official Instagram account of Kangana's team from the actor's workout session "Yaas. WHAT a transformation! Kangana Ranaut lost 5kgs in just 10 days, just in time to fit into couture," the post read. The picture showcases the actor indulging in a rigorous workout under the guidance of celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja to shed those extra kilos.

A boomerang video was also posted on the account where Kangana can be seen doing a shoulder workout. "The grind is real. This is what it takes to get red carpet ready for Cannes," the team wrote alongside the video.

Cannes regulars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone will also walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, along with Hina Khan, who will make her debut this year.